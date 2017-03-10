Numerous MBTA commuter rail lines are reporting delays Friday morning amid snowfall in southern New England.

The Fitchburg inbound line's 8 a.m. train is delayed for about 30 minutes due to an unspecified mechanical issue, while the line's 7:55 a.m. train has been canceled.

An outbound train to Fitchburg was canceled early Friday morning, while the Newburyport's 5:20 a.m. inbound train was also canceled due to a mechanical issue. The 7:10 a.m. train was also operating about 10 minutes behind schedule.

Delays were also reported on the MBTA commuter rail's Rockport line, Newburyport line, Franklin Line, Haverhill line, Lowell line, and Framingham line.

One rider on the Rockport line said the entire ride into the city was without any lights or heat.

Stay with us as this story develops.