MBTA May Test Overnight Bus, Foxboro Commuter Rail Proposals

An MBTA overnight bus service and a weekday commuter rail service to Foxboro may soon become a reality.

According to The Boston Globe, the MBTA board heard the two separate proposals Monday.

With the overnight bus program, the MBTA would add more buses later at night and earlier in the morning, in addition to adding 67 buses to near-capacity routes.

The Foxboro commuter rail proposal would establish weekday train service to Gillette Stadium. Trains to the stadium usually run during special events, such as Patriots home games.

Both plans, which could be decided on by mid-August, would entail a one-year pilot program.