MBTA Prepares for Winter Storm

The transit system has their snow gear ready to go once the snow hits

By Jeff Saperstone and Caitlin Fichtel

    The MBTA is preparing for Thursday's winter storm by salting platforms and getting snow blowing trains ready.

    The MBTA and Commuter Rail are preparing for Thursday's storm.

    Crews have been out salting platforms and pre-treating parking lots.

    The T also has their snow blowing trains prepared to hit the tracks once the storm moves in.

    The Commuter Rail introduced a new alert system which will include signs hanging in the major train stations in Boston.

    Purple signs mean service is operating normally, blue means about one third of trains will not run, orange signifies about 50 percent of trains will operate, and gray means all service is cancelled.

    Both the MBTA and Commuter Rail are operating on a regular weekday schedule but are expecting much fewer commuters due to the extreme weather.

