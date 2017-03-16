MBTA Service Information for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The MBTA has released important travel information for anyone thinking of heading in and out of Boston on Sunday for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The transit agency is encouraging customers traveling to the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade to board any Red Line train to South, Broadway, or Andrew stations.

Due to public safety concerns, Red Line trains may bypass Broadway as this station may not be suitable to drop off customers at certain times throughout the day due to heavy crowds.

Parade-goers should allow ample commuting time and develop an alternate parade-viewing site other than the area near Broadway.

From 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 19, special shuttle bus service will also be provided to and from the Summer Street-side of South Station, Summer Street, and East 1st Street in South Boston to accommodate passengers traveling to the Parade.

Beginning at approximately 9:45 a.m. on March 19, all bus routes that normally service Broadway or Andrew Stations will be unable to do so due to traffic and road closures, though the stations will remain open for Red Line subway service.

Additionally, Bus Routes 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 47 will be detoured around the Parade area. Bus Route 7 (which normally does not operate on Sundays) will operate between South Station and City Point beginning at 7 a.m. with trips from South Station operating on the hour with a last trip at 6 p.m. and trips from City Point operating on the half hour with a last trip at 6:30 p.m.