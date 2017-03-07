Traffic on an MBTA Commuter Rail line was stopped Tuesday after suspicious bottles were found on the tracks in Concord, Massachusetts, police say.

The commuter rail tweeted that the police had a hold on trains on the Fitchburg Line, and the transit agency was expecting "significant delays." Concord police confirmed on Twitter that authorities were investigating suspicious bottles on the tracks in the area of Sudbury Road.

A source tells NBC Boston that someone had put bottles filled with chemicals in them with the intention of an explosive reaction. No bottles were hit by trains.

It was unclear what type of chemical was in the bottles or how many devices were placed.

Concord police and fire crews responded, as did state police and transit police.

Check back as this story develops.