MMA Fighter Dies After Match in Plymouth, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

    A Massachusetts mixed martial arts fighter died Tuesday, three days after a match in Plymouth.

    Rondel Clark, 26, of Sutton, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning. He fought Ryan Dunn Saturday as part of the Cage Titans XXXV event Saturday at Plymouth Memorial Hall.

    Clark's match ended in a technical knockout about two minutes into the third round. After the fight, he was examined and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he later passed away.

    The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is investigating, and the cause of Clark's death will be determined by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

    The evening before the match, Clark posted to Facebook, thanking his supporters and looking forward to his big fight.

    Published 4 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

