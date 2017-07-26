A little orange kitten that lost part of his face is getting some help from the veterinarians at the MSPCA.

Officials at the MSPCA's Angell Animal Medical Center said a good Samaritan found the kitten beside a dumpster in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on July 7.

The kitten, who was named Nigel by the MSPCA's shelter staff, was examined by veterinarians, who noticed that he had a discolored nose, which usually indicates an upper respiratory infection.

Nigel was given some antibiotics and pain medicine, but after a week, the skin on and under his nose fell apart, exposing many of his teeth and his jaw.

"We were shocked to discover later just how seriously injured Nigel was," adoption center manager Alyssa Krieger said in a statement.

MSPCA officials don't know what happened to Nigel, but said he might have been electrocuted or hit by either a car or a person.

Nigel will undergo reconstructive surgery in a month, when veterinarians will use existing facial tissue to "close the gap." He will also be neutered and microchipped before shelter officials place him in a new home.