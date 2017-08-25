Maine Congressman Admits He Avoids the Media in Leaked Audio

Maine Congressman Bruce Poliquin (R) said in a leaked audio recording that he avoids engaging with the national media as a way to retain his current seat in congress.

Per WCSH 6, the audio was recorded at a cocktail hosted by conservative public policy group, the Maine Heritage Policy Center which Poliquin was attending, and released by the liberal Maine People's Alliance on their podcast.

According to the transcript, Poliquin said, "You think the press is bad in Maine? They are - it's unbelievable. And they are dying to get you on record to say whatever. And that becomes the next."

According to WCSH 6, a call to his office was returned by political strategist Brent Littlefield, who said Poliquin has had many recent interviews with media, including a press conference this week.