Maine Helps Clear The Shelters

Many animals found their forever homes through Clear the Shelters at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. It was a busy day that started early in the morning.

Stephanie Boulanger had her eyes on one dog, Daisy, and knew she had to be first in line. "She's so happy and she makes me happy."

She's never been to an animal shelter before, but decided to visit for the Clear the Shelters Event, and she instantly fell in love.

"You never know if you need a companion quite like this because it's a special feeling," said Boulanger.

It's the third year the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland has taken part in Clear the Shelters. This year, the staff in Westbrook is focusing on small dogs, some come from Puerto Rico and California. At this shelter in Maine, they have a 99 percent placement rate.