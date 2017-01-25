Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Stealing Electricity From Power Pole | NECN
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Stealing Electricity From Power Pole

By Rob Michaelson

    Maine State Police

    A Maine man has been arrested after repeatedly stealing electricity from a power pole outside of his home.

    Main State Police arrested Nicholas Gagne, 36, of Wales for theft of services, according to WCSH 6.

    Police said that Gagne had been climbing up the power pole and connecting power cables from the transformer to his home. Central Maine Power workers had disconnected the cables twice, but brought in police after the most recent attempt.

    CMP said that the unofficial connection posed a significant fire danger and posed a serious risk to workers when working on the lines.

    CMP produced an invoice of $3,000 in stolen power, which did not include the labor of disconnecting the power multiple times.

    Gagne may also face additional charges including Aggravated Criminal Mischief.

