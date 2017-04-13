Maine Man Arrested on Drug Charges While Out on Bail

Maine State Police will file drug charges against a Hiram, Maine, man already out on bail for a fatal car crash in December, after cocaine, marijuana, and guns were found in the man’s house.

Troopers conducted a bail check on 29-year-old Philip Marci on Wednesday afternoon at his home at 362 Richardson Rd. in Hiram.

Marci was on bail after being charged with manslaughter, aggravated OUI, and two counts of aggravated assault following a crash in Windham on Dec. 1, 2016.

Killed in that crash was 38-year-old Rebecca Perry, whose teenage daughter was also seriously injured in the crash. As part of his release on bail, Marci was ordered not to use or possess firearms, alcohol, illegal drugs, or marijuana.

While conducting the bail check Wednesday, officials coordinated a search of Marci’s home and found 72 grams of cocaine, a marijuana grow, several firearms, and $4,700 in cash.

Marci was arrested for violating his bail and was transported to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris. Troopers now plan to charge Marci with Class A aggravated drug trafficking.

It's unclear when he'll appear in court or if he has an attorney.