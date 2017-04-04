Maine Man Charged With Choking 2 Cats to Death | NECN
Maine Man Charged With Choking 2 Cats to Death

By Marc Fortier

    A Maine man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly choked two cats to death because his daughter is allergic.

    According to WCSH-TV, Michael Herrmann, 47, of Greene, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty. He is currently free on bail.

    Police said they began investigating last month after learning that the two cats had been killed in an inhumane manner. Their bodies were later dumped in the woods.

    The cats reportedly belonged to a neighbor, and Herrmann told police he killed them because he didn't have time to take them to the local humane society and they would have been killed anyway. He added that "with his knowledge of martial arts, he knew how to choke things out."

