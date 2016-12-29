Maine Man Dies After Gun Handled by Teen Misfires | NECN
Maine Man Dies After Gun Handled by Teen Misfires

By Tim Jones

    Maine State Police say a Sanford man is dead after a gun a teenager was handling went off, fatally shooting the man.

    Police say 71-year-old Michael Harmon died at his home at 7 Buzzell St.

    The teenager, 16, was in the home with his father at the time. Harmon was showing the teen the gun at the time. Police say everyone has been cooperating.

    An autopsy is scheduled and the case is under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

    No charges have been announced.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

