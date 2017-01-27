Maine Man Prepares for His 51st Super Bowl Trip

As he heads to Houston for Super Bowl 51, Don Crisman can still remember the first.

“My ticket was twelve dollars – and those were the expensive seats,” said the 80-year-old Kennebunk, Maine man who has been to every single Super Bowl.

“I’ve been a lucky guy,” he said.

Crisman went to the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles in 1967, and made a deal with a friend to try and go to every Super Bowl after that.

“I never thought we’d make it to 50,” he said.

He is one of the few members of the “Never Miss a Super Bowl” club, and has photos, tickets, and memorabilia to mark each year.

“It’s equally about the people as it is about the game,” said Crisman. “You make a lot of friends over 50 years.”

Unsurprisingly, some of his favorite Super Bowls include the ones the New England Patriots have won.

“You feel like you’re on top of the world. I probably rank it higher than I should, in the priorities of life,” he said, remembering the feeling when the Patriots one their first Super Bowl. “It was a real moving moment.”

At 80 year old, he knows Super LI could be one of the last times he sees the Patriots play in the big game.

“I don’t know how many I’ve got left in me,” he said. “I’m excited about the Pats, and I’m really desperate for that 5th win.”