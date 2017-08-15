19-Year-Old Man Charged in Shooting That Seriously Injured Man - NECN
19-Year-Old Man Charged in Shooting That Seriously Injured Man

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    York County Jail
    19-year-old Brandon Lasante of Buxton, Maine

    A 19-year-old Maine man has been charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month that seriously injured another man.

    State police say Brandon Lasante has been charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault after his arrest on Monday.

    Lasante is accused of shooting 28-year-old Lincoln Kimball of Hollis on Aug. 6 in front of Lasante's home on Old Orchard Road.

    Kimball, who has been slowly recovering from several pellet wounds from a shotgun at Maine Medical Center in Portland, was interviewed by state police detectives last week in his hospital room, according to police.

    The decision to file charges against Lasante came after state police consulted with the offices of the state's attorney general and the York district attorney.

    Lasante will be arraigned either Tuesday or Wednesday in York County Superior Court in Alfred. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago

