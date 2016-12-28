Maine Police Investigate Fake Department Facebook Pages

Police in Maine are investigating after fake Facebook police pages were created that posted fictional crimes.

The Portland Press Herald reports Facebook was notified of a fake Skowhegan police Facebook page and a fake Augusta police page reporting crimes that never occurred. The fake sites were removed as of Monday night. Police in both communities have been investigating.

Police are speculating that whoever is behind the fake sites hoped to download viruses on the computers of people who clicked on the crime reports. They worry the sites will tarnish the image of local police.

Skowhegan Det. Katelyn Nichols says it's not an actual crime to make a fake Facebook page. A Facebook spokesman says the company reviews reports of improper use quickly, often within 24 hours.