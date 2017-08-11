Maine Police Cruiser Totaled in Crash

Authorities in Maine say a police cruiser was totaled in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred in Casco on Thursday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's office says Deputy Patrick Ferriter was driving along U.S. Route 302 when he was hit by a car driven by Patricia DeWolfe, of Florida, who crossed the center line.

According to the sheriff's office, neither driver suffered serious injuries. Police say both the police vehicle and DeWolfe's car were totaled in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.