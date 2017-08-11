Maine Police Cruiser Totaled in Crash - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Maine Police Cruiser Totaled in Crash

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Maine Police Cruiser Totaled in Crash
    Shutterstock

    Authorities in Maine say a police cruiser was totaled in a two-vehicle crash.

    The crash occurred in Casco on Thursday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's office says Deputy Patrick Ferriter was driving along U.S. Route 302 when he was hit by a car driven by Patricia DeWolfe, of Florida, who crossed the center line.

    According to the sheriff's office, neither driver suffered serious injuries. Police say both the police vehicle and DeWolfe's car were totaled in the crash.

    The crash is under investigation.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices