Police in Scarborough, Maine, are investigating how a 5-year-old girl was shot Monday night.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the girl was shot at about 7:40 p.m. in a home on Milliken Road.

The girl was taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, told the paper that Maine State Police and Scarborough Police are handling the investigation.

"This is early on and we have just joined the investigation. We will continue to work with Scarborough police to determine the circumstances," McCausland said.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.



