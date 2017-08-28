Maine Police Investigating How Girl, 5, Was Shot - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Maine Police Investigating How Girl, 5, Was Shot

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Maine Police Investigating How Girl, 5, Was Shot
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Police in Scarborough, Maine, are investigating how a 5-year-old girl was shot Monday night.

    According to the Portland Press Herald, the girl was shot at about 7:40 p.m. in a home on Milliken Road.

    The girl was taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown.

    Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, told the paper that Maine State Police and Scarborough Police are handling the investigation.

    "This is early on and we have just joined the investigation. We will continue to work with Scarborough police to determine the circumstances," McCausland said.

    Authorities said there is no threat to the public.


    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices