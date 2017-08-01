Maine's Great White Shark Population Expected to Grow

Scientists say the population of great white sharks off the coast of Maine is expected to increase in the coming years.

According to the Press Herald, marine biologists are setting up receivers on buoys off Biddeford that will detect tagged sharks within a 600-foot radius. The biologists believe the results will show that more great white sharks are making way to the Gulf of Maine.

There are 80 live transmitters on great white sharks in Massachusetts, which last for about 10 years. There are plans to expand the number of receivers in the waters. The data gathered will hopefully show scientists how often the sharks are going into the gulf and which areas they frequent.