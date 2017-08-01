Maine's Great White Shark Population Expected to Grow - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Maine's Great White Shark Population Expected to Grow

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Maine's Great White Shark Population Expected to Grow
    FILE

    Scientists say the population of great white sharks off the coast of Maine is expected to increase in the coming years. 

    According to the Press Herald, marine biologists are setting up receivers on buoys off Biddeford that will detect tagged sharks within a 600-foot radius. The biologists believe the results will show that more great white sharks are making way to the Gulf of Maine. 

    There are 80 live transmitters on great white sharks in Massachusetts, which last for about 10 years. There are plans to expand the number of receivers in the waters. The data gathered will hopefully show scientists how often the sharks are going into the gulf and which areas they frequent. 

    Published 29 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices