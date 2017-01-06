Maine Restaurant Owner Describes Chaotic Scene at Fort Lauderdale Airport During Shooting | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Maine Restaurant Owner Describes Chaotic Scene at Fort Lauderdale Airport During Shooting

"It's crazy down here," said Portland restaurant owner Casey Prentice

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    WCSH-TV
    Casey Prentice, owner of Evo restaurant in Portland, Maine.

    A Maine restaurant owner was among those in the terminal at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport when a gunman opened fire Friday, killing at least 5 people and injuring 8 more.

    "It's crazy down here," said Casey Prentice, the owner of Portland's Evo restaurant.

    He said he was in the Delta Sky Club lounge waiting to catch a flight to New York when he first learned of the shooting. 

    "A worker ran through, screaming 'Shots!'" Prentice told WCSH-TV. "We all got down low and some people started hustling to get their kids close to them and they deadbolted the doors to Delta Skylines. About 10 minutes later we all used the emergency doors out to the runway.

    "It's pretty insane," he added. "I feel pretty fortunate that I was where I was. It could've been a lot worse."

    Published 54 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices