Three 18-year-old boys who were at a detention facility are back in custody after allegedly escaping, stealing an SUV and leading police in Maine on a short chase.

State police say the teens escaped from the Long Creek Detention Center while they were staying with staffers at the Stratton Brook Huts early Friday morning, stealing the SUV, cash and wine.

Officers caught up with the teens in Falmouth mid-Friday morning, and tried to stop it after it went through the Maine Mall exit in South Portland, when the stolen SUV started to speed off.

Troopers performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase before it hit populated areas, and the stolen SUV hit a snow bank, causing it to overturn.

The teens, who haven't been identified, weren't injured because they were wearing seat belts.