Michael S. Irving, 49, is being sought in connection to an incident over the weekend in Lyman, Maine.

Authorities in Maine are looking for a man accused of ramming his car into a trooper's cruiser over the weekend.

State police say 49-year-old Michael S. Irving was pulled over by a trooper for an inspection sticker violation in Lyman on Sunday.

While the trooper was running Irving's ID, Irving allegedly put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the trooper's cruiser, then drove away. The trooper wasn't injured.

Irving's vehicle was found abandoned along an ATV trail about a half mile away near the Lyman Elementary School.

Irving is described as about 5'11" tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has short, brown hair with hazel eyes. He's described as a transient who is frequently spotted in Portland, Old Orchard Beach and Biddeford.

Authorities plan to charge him with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, aggravated criminal mischief and eluding a police officer. State police say the cost to repair the trooper's damaged cruiser will be more than $1,000.

Anyone with information on Irving's location is asked to call state police in Gray at 207-657-3030.