Maine Stuck Between Seasons

Even though spring is just a few days away, Maine is buried in snow.

With spring just a few days away, some people in Portland, Maine, feel trapped between two seasons. Two weeks ago, they were enjoying mild temperatures, and Tuesday, they got a blizzard.

"I think the groundhog was right this year," said Bobbie Rausch, crossing at the intersection of Spring and Winter Streets in Portland's West End.

"[Spring] is next week, but it might not be next week," said Kasen Leeman, walking on Spring Street on the way to school.

Tens of thousands of Mainers woke up Wednesday without power, after Tuesday's nor'easter took down trees and power lines throughout the state.

Many in the site received around a foot of snow. Bridgton received the most: 21 inches. It's enough for the Shawnee Peak ski resort to open up more terrain, and stay open longer this season.

It's been an above-normal winter for snowfall. So far, Portland has received a little more than 80 inches this year, putting the city in position to break records if a few more snow events are in the future.