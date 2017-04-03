Maine Tractor Trailer Fires Net Nearly $1 Million in Damage, Arson Suspected | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Maine Tractor Trailer Fires Net Nearly $1 Million in Damage, Arson Suspected

Arson is suspected in both cases

By Alexandra Prim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE

    Fires were started in two trucking locations in Maine on Sunday night, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal's office. Arson is suspected in both cases.

    The fires - which destroyed six tractor trailers, damaged two others, and caused almost $1 million in damages - were allegedly set on R.C. Moore Trucking property in Poland and Scarborough.

    A passing truck driver reported the Scarborough fire at 10:16 pm. The Poland blaze was reported at 10:19 pm by a truck driver who was sleeping in his truck cab on the location.

    Fire fighters responded to both locations and stopped the flames from spreading further.

    No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

    The State Fire Marshal's office will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon at 2:30 pm to update the public on the ongoing arson investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices