Fires were started in two trucking locations in Maine on Sunday night, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal's office. Arson is suspected in both cases.

The fires - which destroyed six tractor trailers, damaged two others, and caused almost $1 million in damages - were allegedly set on R.C. Moore Trucking property in Poland and Scarborough.

A passing truck driver reported the Scarborough fire at 10:16 pm. The Poland blaze was reported at 10:19 pm by a truck driver who was sleeping in his truck cab on the location.

Fire fighters responded to both locations and stopped the flames from spreading further.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

The State Fire Marshal's office will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon at 2:30 pm to update the public on the ongoing arson investigation.