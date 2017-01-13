Maine Woman Charged in Infant Son's Murder

A Maine woman was arrested Friday night and charged with the murder of her 7-week-old son, state police say.

Miranda Hopkins, a 32-year-old Troy resident, is accused of killing her son, Jaxson Hopkins, born Nov. 21.

The suspect called 911 early Thursday morning to tell police the baby was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m. after police arrived at her trailer home on North Dixmont Road.

An autopsy was performed, but police are not releasing the cause of death.

Hopkins has two other sons, a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old. They are staying with relatives.

Police say Hopkins was taken to Waldo County Jail before she was expected to be sent to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset.

It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.