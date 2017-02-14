Maine to See More Snow After Dealing With Blizzard

After a blizzard brought two feet of snow Monday, another foot could be on the way Wednesday for parts of Maine.

More Snow Could Be On The Way to Parts of Maine

It’s the rush to make room for more snow in Augusta, Maine, where a blizzard brought 24 inches of snow Monday and another foot could be on the way Wednesday.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Andrew Geisen, who gave up on shoveling out a car in his driveway.

Tuesday was the only time to dig out before another storm hits the capital city.

“We are indeed rushing today,” said Lesley Jones, director of Augusta’s Public Works Department. She said her crews have been working around the clock since Sunday afternoon.

“Because of the back to back storms, we haven’t been able to do any snow removal,” Jones said.

Many sidewalks are impassable, and snow banks building up around intersections make turns into traffic dangerous.

Public works crews have to get trucks repaired and loaded with salt ahead of Wednesday’s storm, leaving little time to widen streets and haul snow.

“They are exhausted,” Jones said. She said the capital region has received 37 inches of snow in the last 10 days.