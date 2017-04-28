Police say a Maine motorist tried to outrun police at speeds topping 100 mph while dumping cocaine out his window.

Franklin County Chief Deputy Steven Lowell tells the Sun Journal that the driver who'd tossed white powder out the window initially pulled over Thursday, then sped away.

A state trooper made the arrest in Stratton after Lowell broke off the pursuit because of dangerous speeds. A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 team detected cocaine in the car.

Police charged Matthew Willihan, of Carrabassett Valley, with eluding an officer, failure to submit to arrest, drunken driving, criminal speed, and possession of drugs.

The 34-year-old Willihan was being held Friday at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. It was unknown if he'd retained a lawyer.