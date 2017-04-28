Maintenance Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman

A maintenance worker at an apartment complex in West Hartford is accused of sexually assaulting a resident in the complex, according to police, and they said a child was sleeping in the home when the attack happened.

Santos Javier Nunez, 43, of New Britain, is accused of knocking on the door of the woman’s Caya Avenue apartment under the guise of delivering a flier around 11 a.m. Thursday and refusing to leave when the woman asked him to.

He then tried to coerce her into performing a sex act on him and he sexually assaulted her after she refused, according to police.

A child was sleeping in the apartment when it happened, police said.

Before leaving, Nunez told the woman not to notify anyone, according to a news release from police.

After speaking with the victim, police found Nunez performing maintenance in the building and charged him with first-degree sexual assault, home invasion and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on $500,000 bond and is due in court today.



