Police: 3 Seriously Injured in 'Major Accident'

Cromwell police said three people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 372 in Cromwell Tuesday afternoon.

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Route 372 in Cromwell Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The accident happened on Route 372 near Willowbrook Road.

Police confirmed that three people suffered serious injuries but could not provide further details.

The westbound lanes of Route 372 are currently closed and traffic is being detoured up Willowbrook Road, police said. One lane of traffic is getting by on the eastbound side.

The Mid-state Accident Reconstruction Team has been called in to investigate. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.