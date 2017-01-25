Signal Problems Cause Major Commuter Rail Delays in Mass.

More than 10 MBTA trains are delayed on the Framingham/Worcester line Wednesday morning due to signal problems.

The delays are affecting the Greenbush, Kingston and Middleboro lines.

An MBTA conductor told passengers on Worcester line that "things are looking a little dim."

The Framingham 6:48 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. inbound trains have been cancelled. Worcester trains are picking up passengers.

Keolis says the massive signal problem has been fixed, but trains are still delayed by 40 minutes.

There were delays on more than 30 commuter rail trains all before 8 a.m.