Major Warm-up On Way to New England

Overnight snow showers actually coated the mountains of western and northern New England with a few inches of new snow. A few showers are still possible in north most Vermont, New Hampshire and much of Maine. Otherwise, we have a brisk mix of clouds and sunshine today with high temperature in the 40s north to low 50s south. Wind from the northwest adds a little chill, gusting past 30 mph midday and afternoon.

A big bright 'flower' moon tonight over a mostly clear sky, it is quite chilly with spotty frost possible, low in the 20s north to 30s south.

This chilly pattern to start the weekend does a good job of slowing the snow-melt in the mountains. And with dry weather in the forecast until next week, the flooding rivers have a chance to reseed, before the new snow-melt begins again next week.

Sunday looks like a beauty, after a frosty start we will get up to 60° or higher with wind becoming lighter and more from the southwest, perhaps a little bit of a sea breeze keeping it cooler at the shore.

There will be plenty of melting the high country snow pack next week though, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s to low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

The next front from Canada and scheduled to come in late Tuesday with a few showers near the Canadian border.

It is a relatively weak front that crosses southern and eastern New England on Wednesday with a chance of a few showers, but no big storms in sight.

Late next week should be more seasonable the high temperature in the 50s to lower 60s and mostly dry weather in southern New England.

A weak clipper system crosses northern New England on Friday with a chance of rain or snow.