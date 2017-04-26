A Massachusetts high school administrator has been fired after allegedly violating social boundaries between students and faculty.

"It's really messed up, kind of makes you uncomfortable -- makes you super uncomfortable," said Central Catholic High School junior Georgia Brox.

Confusion and shock came Wednesday over the sudden termination of Lawrence Central Catholic High School administrator Andrew Nikonchuk.

Nikonchuk, a 1998 graduate of the school, was originally hired as a science teacher and promoted a few years ago to director of curriculum and instruction, as well as a liaison to the boys ice hockey team.

"He helped out a lot on the hockey team and he was very, like, I guess he was like almost like a friend to some of the hockey players," said CCHS junior Anthony Boniface.

The school did not specify why Nikonchuk was fired, only releasing a statement saying he "has been terminated for cause after it was determined he had violated the school's policies pertaining to appropriate social boundaries between students and faculty."

"I feel like something this colossal should be dealt with like that," Brox said. "People like that should not be around children every day."

The school said it "has begun a process to assess the extent and frequency of these policy violations, as well as the possibility of violations of the law."

Central Catholic is in Essex County, but the case has been referred to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office for criminal investigation.

"The police should probably get involved, just in case there's something more serious," Boniface said.

The DA's office would not elaborate on what the specific allegations were, nor where or when the alleged crimes happened.

NBC Boston tried to contact Nikonchuk, but was unsuccessful in reaching him.