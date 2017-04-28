Crews in Malden, Massachusetts, are responding to a hazmat situation Friday afternoon after 15 people were hospitalized.

Seventeen people were hospitalized following a hazmat situation at a medical building in Malden, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said they responded to the Malden Family Health Center on Savin Street for an apparent chemical spill. However, it's unclear what chemicals were involved.

There were reports of more than a dozen people suffering from nausea, some of whom were vomiting. Others complained of irritated throats and eyes.

The hazmat situation occurred in a clerical area that is part of the facility's visiting and hospice space. People on the third and fourth floors of the building were affected.

Everyone else was evacuated as a precaution.

There were a few patients on the first floor in one of the clinics, but they were not affected.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.