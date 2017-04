Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police responded to a Ruggles Street building just before 9 p.m. to find a a male, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 20, suffering from gunshot wounds. He has been pronounced dead.

The victim's identity is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.