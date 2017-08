Malia Obama Spotted at Harvard for Move-In

Carla Minoche captured this video of Malia Obama on Harvard University's campus on Monday. The former First Daughter is set to attend school there in the fall. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Former first daughter Malia Obama has been spotted in Cambridge a week before she is set to begin her freshman year at Harvard University.

Obama, 19, took a gap year that involved extensive travel, work, and an internship. Harvard University’s Move-in Days begin Tuesday, and classes begin Aug. 30.

Cell phone captured her walking near Harvard Square. Her father, former President Barack Obama was also seen dining at Harvest restaurant on Monday, according to the Boston Globe.

Cambridge is familiar to Obama’s parents, both of whom graduated from Harvard Law School.