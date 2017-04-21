A man accused of shooting two people on Easter Sunday in Lawrence, Massachusetts, leaving one dead, has been arrested in Texas.

Forty-year-old Aracelys Valdez Deleon of Lowell and an unidentified 25-year-old Lawrence man prosecutors called her companion were shot around 8 p.m. outside th La Cava nightclub. The man survived, but Valdez Deleon was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Lawrence General Hospital.

Friday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Luis Rodriguez of Haverhill had been arrested overnight in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Rodriguez faces charges including murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and illegal firearm possession. He was ordered held without bail after being arraigned as a fugitive from justice at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Facility.

According to the DA's office, he has indicated that he will not waive extradition. The office will seek a governor's warrant to enforce his return to Massachusetts, a process they say can take as long as three months.

It was not immediatley clear if Rodriguez had an attorney.