Man Accused of Abusing 5-Month-Old Baby

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly slapping a 5-month-old baby several times in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Authorities responded to an East Street home Sunday to find the infant boy unconscious and unresponsive with facial bruising.

The child was taken to Landmark Medical Center before being sent to Hasbro Children's Hospital. His condition was not clear.

According to WJAR, Bernier claimed the baby had fallen off the couch. Police, however, believe Bernier had slapped the baby repeatedly because he would not stop crying. Police say Bernier told them he had "lost it."

Bernier faces charges of first-degree child abuse. He was arraigned Monday and held on $25,000 bail with surety.