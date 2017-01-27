Man Accused of Helping Homicide Suspect Leave State Pleads Not Guilty | NECN
Man Accused of Helping Homicide Suspect Leave State Pleads Not Guilty

    A Barre man has denied helping a homicide suspect leave the state following the first slaying in the nation's smallest capital city in nearly a century.

    Reginald Jones pleaded not guilty Thursday to accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Jayveon Caballero avoid arrest. Jones had no comment on Caballero, who remains at-large.

    State police say the 36-year-old Jones took Caballero to a bus station in White River Junction on Sunday and bought him a bus ticket.

    An arrest warrant has been issued for the 29-year-old Caballero in the shooting of 33-year-old Markus Austin in the parking lot outside of his apartment in Montpelier early Sunday morning.

    Authorities say the two were involved in an altercation outside a bar in Barre. Witnesses say Austin assaulted Caballero's girlfriend.

