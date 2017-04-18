Man Accused of Killing Vanessa Marcotte to Face Judge

The man accused of killing jogger Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton, Massachusetts, last August, will face a judge on Tuesday.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the death of Vanessa Marcotte on Aug. 7.

The body of the 27-year-old New York resident and account manager for Google was found in the woods after she didn't return from a run in Princeton, a small town about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

Authorities say Marcotte fought her attacker and DNA taken from her hands helped solve the case.

They say Colon-Ortiz, a Worcester resident, had been working in the area at the time. He's been in custody since his Friday arrest. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

