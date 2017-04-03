Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend to Face Judge

Michelle Valasunas, whose mother, Kathleen Burgess, was murdered in December, learned Friday that the victim's longtime boyfriend, David Grossack, a suspect in another murder, had been charged in her death.

A homeless man arrested last week for the murder of an Everett, Massachusetts, artist will be arraigned Monday on a murder charge for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

David Grossack, 47, is accused of killing 56-year-old Kathleen Burgess at her apartment on Newhall Street in Lynn in December 2016.

Burgess’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. Police were notified by the victim’s daughter, who checked in after having not heard from her for several days.

Her death was identified as a homicide by blunt force trauma. Investigators have since learned that Burgess and Grossack were in a relationship.

Grossack was recently charged in the murder of 65-year-old Francis Brescia, whose body was found decomposed in an Everett apartment on Feb. 25. The building's landlord found Brescia's body during a well-being check. A neighbor said the building had smelled for about a week at the time.

Grossack was arrested in Pittsfield earlier this week after being placed on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted List.

He is being held without bail.