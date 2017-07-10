Man Accused of Robbing Store With Syringe Arrested

Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Worcester, Massachusetts, while armed with a syringe.

Police announced Monday that 39-year-old David Cardwell, who is believed to be homeless, had been arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Worcester Police responded to Honey Farms Market at 304 Belmont St. early Thursday morning. The clerk there said a man had walked into the store carrying a syringe, demanding a pack of cigarettes and money from the register.

The suspect fled on foot and was thought to have gotten into a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

Man Robs Store With Syringe

No one was injured in the incident.

Saturday, investigators learned from a tip that Cardwell had been panhandling on the off-ramp from I-290 onto Vernon Street, according to police. He was found and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery.

It was not immediately clear if Cardwell had an attorney.