Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting, Strangling Ex-Fiancee

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire have arrested a man accused of strangling and sexually assaulting his-ex-fiancee.

Matthew Martin, 24, was arrested at his Kinsley Street residence Monday night.

Police said a woman entered the Nashua Police Department around 5:20 p.m. and said she was assaulted by Martin at his residence.

Investigation showed the victim was strangled several times, had her hair pulled, was sexually assaulted and was not allowed to leave the home. The assault lasted several minutes, until the victim was able to get out of the home.

Martin was arrested around 8:40 p.m. on charges of second degree assault, sexual assault and domestic violence, among other charges.

Martin is being held on $100,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday morning.