Man Accused of Shooting Woman in the Neck

New Britain police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the neck early Sunday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. they were called to 85 Rhodes St. for a report of a person shot. When they arrived the adult female victim told them she was shot in a house near the corner of Rhodes Street and Chapman Street then ran down the street for help.

The victim gave officers the name and a description of the suspect. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Colby Boddie of New Britain. He was located a short time later and taken into custody. According to police, a search of Boddie’s car and home turned up a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Investigators said the incident was drug related and not random – the suspect and victim know each other.

Boddie was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.