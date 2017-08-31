A Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl and throwing her off a bridge faced a new attempted murder charge during a dangerousness hearing Thursday.

A Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl and throwing her off a bridge faced a new attempted murder charge during a dangerousness hearing Thursday.

Joshua Hubert, 35, allegedly kidnapped the young child from her grandparents' home in Worcester early Sunday morning. Police say he was a guest at a cookout at the home, and that he took her while she slept in a chair.

Investigators believe Hubert put the child in a car, choked her and threw her into Lake Quinsigamond. She swam to shore and was found safe around 4 a.m. in Shrewsbury.

A not-guilty plea was entered at his arraignment on Monday. He was held on $1 million bail.

The girl's family members left court Friday afternoon without comment.

The defendant's family left without comment as well. His attorney said his client was at the party Sunday, but denied all of the charges, saying he was not with the young girl as prosecutors allege.

The defendant is expected to be arraigned in Westborough District Court on the new murder charges at some point.

