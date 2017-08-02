Man Accused of Trying to Meet Up with Minor for Sex - NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

New Hampshire

Man Accused of Trying to Meet Up with Minor for Sex

    A New Hampshire man has been charged with attempted human trafficking and using a computer to lure who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter.

    Lebanon police said Tuesday they met up with 58-year-old Richard Byrne, of Newbury, at a parking lot, where he thought he would meet up with the girl.

    Police said they've been conducting investigations through a social media provider targeting individuals who were seeking to victimize children. They said police engaged in conversations, initially occurring via Craigslist, with a man who sought to meet the person he thought was the teen.

    Byrne was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.


