Man Accused of Upskirting at MBTA Station

A Massachusetts man was taken into custody Tuesday for filming underneath a woman's dress and between her legs while she waited for a train at an MBTA station, according to police.

Police say the crime took place at around 10 p.m. on June 23 at the Copley MBTA station.

The man, identified as 64-year-old Willem Doeleman of East Hampton, was in possession of a cell phone attached to a "periscope" type device filming a female victim, police said. The victim yelled for the man to get away from her before he fled the scene.

Doeleman was placed in custody Tuesday following an investigation from Massachusetts Transit Police Department.