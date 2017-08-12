Man Arrested After Leading Police on Foot Chase - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Man Arrested After Leading Police on Foot Chase

By Eli Maroney

    Massachusetts State Police

    A Taunton man on whom police found an illegal firearm was arrested Saturday after leading police on a foot chase through Avon and into Stoughton.

    Nicholas Davis, 31, is charged with resisting arrest, failure to stop for police and carrying a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

    Trooper Joshua McKelligan attempted to stop Davis' 2000 Toyota Camry just before 11:00 a.m. just before exit 19 on Route 24.

    Davis initially cooperated police; however, a search of his car turned up a Glock .45 handgun.

    When the gun was located, Davis took off on foot.

    McKelligan pursued Davis through the woods. He was eventually located behind a residence on Winship Way in Stoughton.

    Davis is being held on $50,000 bail and scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.

