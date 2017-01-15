One man is under arrest after attacking two people with a meat cleaver in Massachusetts.

Police first responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment on Belmont Street in Worcester just after midnight on Sunday. When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old male with a deep cut on his left shoulder. After providing a detailed description of the suspect, the victim informed police that the suspect was still in the building. When they reached the second floor, officers found the suspect with another victim, a 23-year-old woman with a large cut on her upper lip. They later identified the female victim as the suspect’s sister-in-law.

The suspect was with the two victims when he became extremely intoxicated and very agitated, Worcester Police says. When the victims tried to calm the suspect down he attacked them both with a meat cleaver.

The suspect was arrested and is being charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and mayhem.