Man Accused of Hit-And-Run, OUI

A Massachusetts man was arrested for after allegedly hitting another car in Dudley and driving away while under the influence of alcohol.

Police say Kyle Andrews, 34, of Webster, struck another vehicle at the intersection of Mill and Chestnut streets around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Andrews then drove away from the scene before his truck was pulled over by police on Schofield Avenue a short time later.

Police believe Andrews was under the influence of alcohol, and several small alcohol bottles were found in the driver’s compartment.

Andrews had a passenger in his truck with him at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Andrews was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to stop for a stop sign and possession of open containers of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear at Dudley District Court on April 20. it's unclear if he has an attorney.