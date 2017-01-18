Nashua Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man who refused to give him money during a robbery.

Police say Brandon Mason, 26, of no fixed address entered an apartment at 23 Temple Street around 12:12 a.m. and threatened to stab an unidentified male if he did not give him money,

The victim tried to fight off Mason and suffered two stab wounds during the struggle. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

Mason was arrested later that evening and faces felony charges of robbery, two counts of first degree assault, and convicted felons.

A Class A Felony is punishable by up to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison, while . a Class B Felony is punishable by up to 7 years.

Mason was arraigned at the 9th Circuit-District Division-Nashua Court on January 17, 2017. His bail was originally set at $100,000.00 cash and his probable cause hearing is scheduled for January 30th, 2017 at the 9th Circuit-District Division-Nashua Court.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at (603)-589-1665.