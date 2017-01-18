Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Stabbing Victim During Nashua Apartment Robbery | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Stabbing Victim During Nashua Apartment Robbery

The victim tried to fight off Mason and suffered two stab wounds during the struggle

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Nashua Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man who refused to give him money during a robbery.

    Police say Brandon Mason, 26, of no fixed address entered an apartment at 23 Temple Street around 12:12 a.m. and threatened to stab an unidentified male if he did not give him money,

    The victim tried to fight off Mason and suffered two stab wounds during the struggle. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

    Mason was arrested later that evening and faces felony charges of robbery, two counts of first degree assault, and convicted felons.

    A Class A Felony is punishable by up to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison, while . a Class B Felony is punishable by up to 7 years.

    Mason was arraigned at the 9th Circuit-District Division-Nashua Court on January 17, 2017. His bail was originally set at $100,000.00 cash and his probable cause hearing is scheduled for January 30th, 2017 at the 9th Circuit-District Division-Nashua Court.

    The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at (603)-589-1665.

    Published 42 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices